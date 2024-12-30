EU warns of measures against ships that circumvent sanctions against Russia

The EU is announcing stricter measures against the so-called shadow fleet of ships that transport goods in and out of Russia in violation of sanctions rules.

It is the latest case of possible sabotage against a Finnish power cable to Estonia that has triggered the reaction of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The ship is now in Finnish waters while investigations are ongoing.

In an interview with the newspaper Die Welt, Kallas says the EU will step up measures against the threat posed by these ships. The EU believes the Eagle S is part of the so-called shadow fleet of cargo ships and oil tankers that Russia uses “under the table” to circumvent EU sanctions.