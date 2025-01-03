Passengers found bedbugs on several Turkish Airlines flights

Passengers have made several bedbug sightings on Turkish Airlines flights, reports The New York Times .

According to the newspaper, sightings have been reported on flights from Johannesburg to Istanbul, from Istanbul to San Francisco, and from Washington, DC to Istanbul, among other things.

Passengers interviewed by The New York Times report finding bedbugs on airline blankets, pillows and seats. One passenger says he saw a bedbug fall from the ceiling of the cabin.

According to the newspaper, Turkish Airlines did not respond to interview requests made by The New York Times.