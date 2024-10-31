Police in Cyprus investigate 16th racist attack on delivery courier

Another unprovoked racist attack has been reported in Limassol where a 23 -year-old, foreign food delivery courier was attacked in the Kapsalou district.

According to reports, seven people stopped the courier at around 9pm, beat him and, after forcing him to flee, stole his motorcycle, worth 1,500 euros.

Police are investigating.

So far, 16 cases of attacks against foreign couriers have been recorded in Limassol, 17 arrests have been made and 1 person is wanted.

Yesterday there were 3 arrests for 2 previous cases. The arrested are aged 14, 20 and 24.