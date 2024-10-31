Typhoon Kong-rey makes landfall in southeastern Taiwan, strong winds

Typhoon Kong-rey made landfall in southeastern Taiwan’s Taitung at around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the local meteorological agency.

The typhoon is forecast to move north and then northeast at an estimated speed of 17 to 24 km per hour, packing winds of up to 184 km per hour near the center, the meteorological agency said.

Three typhoons have made landfall in Taiwan this year, the first time such frequency has occurred over the past 16 years.

Typhoon Kong-rey has forced schools and offices to close in 22 counties and cities in Taiwan on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, 527 flights were suspended and eight ones delayed, while 139 ferries along 11 routes were canceled.

According to local media reports, falling trees brought down by strong wind caused a car accident on a road in the mountainous region of Nantou County Thursday noon. One female passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The meteorological agency warned that Hualien and Taitung in the eastern part of Taiwan will experience strong winds throughout the day, along with continuous heavy and torrential rain. The island’s northern region will see intermittent heavy rain and wind, while coastal areas in the central and southern regions will face strong winds, with rainfall intensifying in the evening.