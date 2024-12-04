Post from Cyprus to Canada suspended due to strike

Cyprus Post has announced that postal services towards Canada will be suspended temporary with immediately effect for all services, except the Quickpost courier service, due to strike measures that have been taken by the Canadian staff.

In addition, delays are expected in the handling and delivery of mail already sent to Canada Post.

The 2024 Canada Post strike is an ongoing strike action against Canada Post by the national membership of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW). The strike began on Friday, November 15, 2024. The strike continues, as of Tuesday, December 3, 2024.