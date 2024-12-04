Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces conduct military drills in eastern Mediterranean

The Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces launched high-precision sea- and air-based missiles in the eastern Mediterranean Sea as part of ongoing military drills, the country’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The Russian Navy Forces fired hypersonic Zircon missiles and a Kalibr cruise missile at a target position at sea, the ministry said in a statement, adding that an Oniks cruise missile was also launched from the Mediterranean coast.

Some of the combat exercises are carried out “with the complex use of high-precision weapons” recently adopted by the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces, the ministry noted.

The exercise involves over 1,000 military personnel, 10 ships and support vessels, and 24 aircraft, including MiG-31I fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles from the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Bastion coastal missile system, it added.