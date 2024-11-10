Qatar has asked Hamas leadership to leave Doha – unconfirmed reports

A Hamas official on Saturday denied reports that Qatar had asked the movement’s leadership to leave Doha, stating these claims are false.

“We have received no message, direct or indirect, asking us to leave Doha or suggesting that Qatar has withdrawn from its role as a mediator with Israel,” the official, speaking anonymously from Qatar, told Xinhua.

“Qatar continues to act as a mediator with Israel and has made significant efforts toward a ceasefire in Gaza, but each time, the Israeli Prime Minister sabotages these efforts,” the source added.

The source stressed that Israel rejects all “proposals submitted” in order for Netanyahu to maintain his political position, fearing trial on corruption charges and the loss of his post.

He added, “It is clear that the Israeli occupation seeks to create confusion on this issue to drive a wedge between us and our brothers in Qatar, as well as to buy more time to commit further massacres.”

Israeli media recently claimed that Qatar conveyed a message to Hamas leaders residing in Doha, suggesting that they are no longer welcome.

These reports align with statements from a senior U.S. official, who said that Washington has informed Qatar that the continued presence of Hamas leaders in Doha is no longer acceptable, citing Hamas’s rejection of the latest proposal regarding Israeli hostages in Gaza.