Türkiye’s northern Black Sea provinces enjoys tourism boom

Türkiye’s northern Black Sea provinces, renowned for their diverse and stunning caves, are emerging as a sought-after destination for cave tourism, drawing an increasing number of visitors.

Estimates showed that the Cal Cave in Trabzon, a city on the Black Sea coast of northeastern Türkiye, attracted over 150,000 tourists in 2023.

Inside the Cal Cave, which has two walking pathways, 750 meters and 250 meters long, “volcanic rocks intersect with the cave’s structure, creating beautiful waterfalls,” said Raif Kandemir, an expert in geological engineering.

“The cave also features an active river system, which continues to flow, giving it a mystical atmosphere as visitors walk alongside the river,” Kandemir said.

Koskarli Cave, another major attraction in the region, holds significant historical value, with artifacts dating back to the Neolithic period, drawing professors from the archaeology department at Black Sea Technical University to conduct studies there.

According to the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Türkiye boasts a significant cave tourism potential, with around 40 percent of its land composed of limestone formations ideal for cave development.

There are 40,000 caves across the country, said the ministry on its website.

“In Türkiye, more than 30 caves have been opened to tourism, while many other caves are accessible for special interest groups with the provision of appropriate equipment and guided tours,” it added.

The Gumushane province, located about 100 km south of Trabzon, is home to more than 10 caves in one of its valleys, some of which are historically significant, with frescoes still visible.

“These caves were used by ancient Greeks for various purposes, including settlements, religious sites, chapels, churches, and places of worship,” Kandemir noted.

One of the standout attractions is Karaca Cave, a stunning natural formation spanning 1,500 square meters. The cave features four large chambers, the final one recently opened to tourists.

Inside, visitors can see a wide array of cave formations, including stalactites, stalagmites, columns, soda straws, rounded mineral deposits, and cave pearls. “These diverse formations make Karaca Cave an exceptional example of natural beauty,” Kandemir said. The cave attracted more than 100,000 visitors last year, according to statistics.

Kandemir also highlighted that many more caves remain hidden in the same valley, with most still pristine. “While some are difficult to access, with the proper technical equipment, they offer immense potential for further exploration,” he said.

According to Selim Celenk, district mayor of Duzkoy in Trabzon, the region’s caves have become major attractions for local and international tourists, driving significant growth in tourism and local development.

“This trend continues to increase our tourism destination, driving further growth,” Celenk told Xinhua.