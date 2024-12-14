Rebels in Syria planned Assad’s fall for a year

The rebel alliance in Syria had been planning the surprise ouster of President Bashar al-Assad for a year.

This is what Abu Hassan al-Hamwi, a commander in Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and former head of the group’s military wing, said in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian .

Meanwhile, the Arab League (AL) has adopted a resolution condemning Israel’s military incursions into the Syrian buffer zone and adjacent positions after an Egypt-initiated emergency meeting, announced Egypt’s Foreign Ministry on Friday.