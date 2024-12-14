Turkey’s embassy in Syria to reopen on Saturday

Turkey’s embassy in Damascus will resume its work on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

“We want to see a terror-free Syria, where minorities are not mistreated. We want an inclusive government in Syria,” he said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

The embassy has been closed since 2012.

Meanwhile, Turkey is ready to mediate between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resolve their disputes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

During a phone call with Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council and commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to fostering peace and stability in Sudan, underscoring the importance of preserving Sudan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, according to a statement from Erdogan’s office.