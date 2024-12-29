Seven killed in Gaza hospital after Israeli attack

Seven people have been killed and several injured after an Israeli attack on the Wafa Hospital in central Gaza Strip.

This is reported by Reuters, citing the Palestinian Civil Defense.

The Israeli military (IDF) said in a statement that the target of the attack was Hamas militants, and claimed the building was no longer functioning as a hospital.

On Friday, the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza, Kamal Adwan Hospital, was surrounded, raided and forcibly evacuated by Israeli forces . The hospital is now out of service.