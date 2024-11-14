Slovak’s state-owned gas company SPP buys gas from Azerbaijan

Slovak’s state-owned gas company SPP announced Wednesday it has begun purchasing natural gas from Azerbaijan as part of efforts to secure reliable supply for its customers.

SPP said it concluded a short-term pilot contract with SOCAR, an Azerbaijani energy company, to assess the viability of ongoing gas imports from Azerbaijan.

Following the pilot agreement, the company will consider a long-term contract, SPP spokesperson Ondrej Sebesta said.

Although transit of Russian gas through Ukraine remains the most cost-effective solution, SPP General Manager Vojtech Ferencz noted that risks associated with potential supply stoppages from the east have prompted the company to diversify its sources to ensure stable deliveries.

Currently, SPP holds commercial contracts for gas from non-Russian sources that offer flexibility in both volume and timing.

Should supplies through Ukraine be interrupted, Slovakia has alternative routes in place, though SPP cautioned that switching to these alternatives would be significantly more costly if Russian gas flows were reduced or halted altogether.