Bahrain air show showcases more than 125 different types of aircraft

The Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024 kicked off Wednesday at the Bahrain International Circuit in the Bahraini city of Sakhir, the official Bahrain News Agency reported.

Inaugurating the event, Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa highlighted the continued success of the BIAS over the past 14 years, hailing it as a key platform for the global aviation industry.

The three-day show is expected to showcase more than 125 different types of aircraft.

“We expect BIAS 2024 to be the biggest airshow in terms of participants who have already arrived from all over the world,” said Yousif Mahmoud, director general of BIAS.

Mahmoud expressed optimism about potential deals during the event, noting that the previous show held in 2022 saw a total of 1.82 billion U.S. dollars worth of deals.

The airshow, launched in 2010, has been serving as a platform for showcasing aerospace technologies and fostering cooperation among aerospace firms worldwide.