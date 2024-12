The low barometric pressure system called “Elena” will move eastward and affect the Cyprus with stormy weather conditions until Sunday.

According to local media reports; the snow depth in the Troodos Mountains has reached 16 cm.

The roads from Platres, Karvounas and Prodromos to Troodos can only be used with vehicles with snow chains or four-wheel drive vehicles due to black ice.

Police called on drivers to be careful and keep a safe distance.