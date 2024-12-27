Turkey intends to provide electricity to Syria

In Ankara, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said his country intends to provide electricity to Syria and help the country strengthen its energy infrastructure, working with the new Syrian authorities to exploit the country’s oil and gas deposits.

Turkey’s energy minister added that a Turkish delegation, which he may lead, plans to travel to Syria tomorrow to discuss the country’s electricity transition, infrastructure restoration and other issues.

Alparslan Bayraktar said that there are many issues that need to be matured, in his words, such as the creation of an oil pipeline from Syria to Turkey, with its connection to the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, and broader bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector.