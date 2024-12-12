Stewart: All that’s needed for new Cyprus crossings is political will

Colin Stewart, UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Cyprus and Chief of UN Peacekeeping Mission, said that “all that is needed to reach an agreement on opening new crossing points is “political will”.

“The new crossing points will benefit people on both sides of the island, create positive conditions for a solution and create positive momentum for future steps,” Stewart said, noting that the leaders met simultaneously with the UN Secretary-General for the first time in November and reached an agreement with the Secretary-General to explore new crossing points.

According to media reports, Stewart – speaking at the traditional New Year’s reception held at the Ledra Palace Hotel – emphasized that in his initial meetings with the leaders’ representatives, he saw a new energy, optimism and commitment to finding a compromise.

“There was actually such optimism at first that I thought we could tell you something tonight. But these things take a while. This kind of thing is never quick or easy, but I am optimistic,” Stewart said.

Stewart also stated that “preparations are being discussed at the UN for a larger format informal meeting that will bring together the two leaders and the guarantor powers,” and argued that “while people around Cyprus are being affected by unprecedented hardships, new glimmers of hope are emerging in Cyprus.”