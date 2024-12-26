Swedish national caught after fleeing clinic in Cyprus

Swedish national Hans Jonny Uven, 49, who was under surveillance at a private clinic in Larnaca is back in custody after escaping from the clinic.

Uven was arrested at Larnaca Airport on 6 December under a European Arrest Warrant at the request of another European country. The arrest was related to financial crimes he allegedly committed in that country, and he was being held in custody pending the completion of extradition proceedings.

After escaping, police announced that Uven was found and arrested in an area of ​​Larnaca as a result of a coordinated operation involving members of TAE, MMAD and EAO.

Uven had been receiving treatment for health problems at a private clinic in Larnaca since December 9.

According to initial investigations, Uven managed to get the handcuffs on his bed loose and escaped through his room window to a semi-basement car park. Following the incident, the police officer and the official responsible for Uven’s protection were dismissed.