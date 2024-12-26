Cyprus: High prices and refugees the biggest worry for Cypriots

Two separate surveys conducted in Cyprus revealed that participants viewed high prices and refugee issues as the biggest problems.

Alithia and other newspapers gave wide coverage to the results of the “Cypronetwork” and “Eurobarometer” surveys.

The newspaper wrote that in a survey conducted by the company “Cypronetwork” in December with the participation of 911 people, participants were asked about “the issues that concern them the most” and 63 percent of the participants answered “expensiveness” to this question.

According to the survey, 45 percent of the participants answered this question as “economy”, 43 percent as “corruption” and 42 percent as the Cyprus problem.

When asked how they wanted the Cyprus problem to be resolved, 25 percent of the participants said “a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation”, 23 percent said “a unitary state”, while 14 percent wanted a “two-state solution” and 12 percent wanted “the current situation to continue”.

In another report, the newspaper wrote that Greek Cypriots who participated in the Eurobaromete survey covering the dates of October-November 2024 said that they see the refugee problem as the biggest problem that Southern Cyprus and the EU need to solve.

According to the report, the most popular answers among participants who were asked to give two answers on “what are the two most important problems that need to be solved” were “the refugee problem” with 50 percent and “high prices and inflation” with 40 percent.

The newspaper also reported that 79 percent of those who participated in the survey said they were satisfied with their lives, and that only 37 percent of participants expressed trust in the EU, ranking this rate third from the bottom among EU countries.