Syria’s new rulers on their first official foreign visit

A number of senior members of the new Syrian regime arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday on what is their first official visit abroad.

The delegation includes Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab, the official Saudi news agency Sana reported.

” With this first visit in the history of free Syria, we hope to open a new and bright chapter in the relationship between Syria and Saudi Arabia as befits in light of the long shared history between the two countries,” Shibani posted on Twitter.