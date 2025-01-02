Syria’s new rulers on their first official foreign visit

Posted on January 2, 2025

A number of senior members of the new Syrian regime arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday on what is their first official visit abroad.

The delegation includes Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab, the official Saudi news agency Sana reported.

” With this first visit in the history of free Syria, we hope to open a new and bright chapter in the relationship between Syria and Saudi Arabia as befits in light of the long shared history between the two countries,” Shibani posted on Twitter.

Famagusta Gazette