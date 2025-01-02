Gaza’s population has shrunk by 6 percent, according to statistics

The population of the Gaza Strip has shrunk by around 6 percent since the war began, according to the Palestinian Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

Around 100,000 residents have left the Palestinian area, while over 55,000 are believed to have died.

This means that the population of Gaza has dropped to around 2.1 million during the almost 15-month-long war.

Of these, over one million – or 47 percent – ​​are under the age of 18, according to the Norwegian-supported PCBS .

The Israeli Foreign Ministry rejects the PCBS figures, saying they are “fabricated, inflated and manipulated to put Israel in a bad light,” writes Al Jazeera .