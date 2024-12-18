The Ambassador of Cyprus to Peru presents his credentials

The Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Republic of Peru, with residence in Buenos Aires, Mr Stelios Georgiades, presented his credentials to President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, during an official ceremony held at Palacio de Gobierno in Lima on 4 December 2024, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Elmer José Germán Gonzalo Schialer Salcedo.

Ambassador Georgiades underlined his deep appreciation for the people and culture of Peru, and conveyed the cordial greetings of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides. Mr Georgiades also expressed his commitment to work towards reinforcing bilateral relations between Cyprus and Peru, including in the economic and cultural fields, based upon shared values.