At least 25 people are dead and dozens are missing after an overcrowded boat capsized in western Congo, local authorities and residents say.

The boat, believed to have had more than 100 people on board, left the village of Inongo, the capital of Mai-Ndombe province, and capsized a few hundred meters along the Fimi River.

A search for the missing was underway on Tuesday. The death toll may rise. Several children were reportedly on the boat when it sank.