The Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers two scholarships to study at the College of Europe

Τhe Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the initiative of the General Secretariat for European Affairs, offers, since 2022, one scholarship per year to Cypriot citizens to study at the College of Europe, on the basis of a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the College in 2021. As of the academic year 2025-2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers two scholarships for studies at the College.

The College of Europe was founded in 1949. Since 1992, it operates in two university campuses, in Bruges (Belgium) and in Natolin (Poland), and since 2024, also in Tirana Campus (Albania). It provides a wide spectrum of postgraduate programmes focusing on European Union (EU) affairs, providing postgraduate students with the necessary skills to live and work in the EU, as well as in a European and international environment.

Based on the provisions of the relevant Memorandum, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers, for the Academic Year 2025-2026, to Cypriot citizens two (2) scholarships: one (1) scholarship to study at the Bruges Campus or Natolin Campus for the amount of twenty-nine thousand euros (€29,000), and one (1) scholarship to study at the Tirana Campus for the amount of twenty-seven thousand euros (€27,000). The scholarships cover tuition fees and accommodation.

Applications must be submitted via the website of the College until 15 January 2025.

The first selection of candidates is proceeded by the College of Europe. Subsequently, the candidates are interviewed by the National Examination Committee of the Republic of Cyprus, which has been established jointly with the College of Europe.

For further information or clarifications, interested applicants may contact the General Secretariat for European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ms Maria Giannou), at the following email address: gsea@mfa.gov.cy.