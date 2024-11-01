The New 2025–2026 International Sea Tourism Festival Will Take Place at Cyprus’s Ayia Napa Marina

Cyprus has a significant chance to establish itself as a major player in the marine tourism industry as Ayia Napa Marina has been chosen to host the 2025–2026 International Sea Tourism Festival (ISTF).

High-profile tourists, business executives, and marine tourism enthusiasts from all over the world are anticipated to attend this global event, which celebrates sea tourism while encouraging sustainable and creative practices.

Following this year’s successful ISTF event, which took place in Rhodes from October 25–28, 2024, the announcement was made.

Sponsored by Ayia Napa Marina, the event’s main theme was “Go Blue – Go Green – Go Smart,” laying the groundwork for the subsequent gathering in Cyprus and opening the door for conversations about sustainable marine practices, emerging technologies, and business prospects within the region.