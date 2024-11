In detail, the products in Cyprus that include zero VAT

Baby milk, baby diapers and adult diapers, feminine hygiene products and certain vegetables and fruits are among the basic items that will be subject to a zero VAT rate from November 4, 2024 until December 31, 2025, according to Department of Taxation.

In particular, it is stated that the items in question include baby milk (in liquid and powder form), children’s diapers and adult diapers and products for feminine hygiene protection (tampons, sanitary pads and incontinence pads).

It is added that the fresh or chilled vegetables category includes potatoes (class code ex CN 0701), tomatoes (class code CN 0702), onions, shallots, garlic, leeks and other similar vegetables (class code CN 0703 ), cabbages, cauliflowers and broccoli, curly cabbages, turnips, (heading code ex CN 0704), lettuce (Lactuca sativa) and radishes (Cichorium spp.) (heading CN 0705), turnips, turnips, salad radishes, Swiss chard, turnips, radishes and similar edible roots (CN code 0706), cucumbers and gherkins (CN code 0707), leguminous vegetables with or without pods such as peas and beans (CN code 0708), aubergines , celery, mushrooms, peppers, spinach, artichokes, unprepared olives, pumpkins, courgettes, salad other than lettuce (coriander, parsley, slider), capers, fennel (class code ex CO 0709).

It is added that the fresh fruit category includes bananas (class code ex CO 0803), figs (class code ex CO 0804), citrus fruits (class code ex CO 0805) (oranges, tangerines, clementines, frappes, grapefruit fruit, lemons and lemons), grapes (class code ex CN 0806), melons and watermelons (class code ex CN 0807), apples and pears (class code ex CN 0808), apricots, peaches, cherries, nectarines and plums (class code ex CN 0809) and strawberries and kiwis (class code ex CN 0810).