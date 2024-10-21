Three of Cyprus’ largest economic institutions come under cyberattacks, a Cypriot official confirmed on Saturday.

Commissioner of Communications George Michaelides announced that Hermes Airports, which operates the country’s airports, the Cyprus Electricity Authority, and the Bank of Cyprus, the island’s largest lender, were consecutively attacked following threats posted online on Thursday.

However, Michaelides assured that the institutions’ operations were not disrupted, as their cybersecurity defenses successfully thwarted the cyberattacks. He still cautioned that further attacks could be imminent.

The attacks followed an online statement by a hacker group known as LutzSec Black, which announced it would shift its focus from France to Cyprus. The group accused Cyprus of consistently supporting Israel on military, security, and economic fronts.

When asked whether the cyberattacks were linked to the ongoing Middle East crisis, Michaelides stated, “These attacks could happen at any time, and authorities remain on high alert 24/7.”

Cyprus’ Digital Security Authority is part of the European cybersecurity network, which provides support to member countries whenever needed.