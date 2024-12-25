Türkiye poised to capitalize on the growing trend of ecotourism

Having recently been recognized by the United Nations as one of the “Best Tourism Villages,” Ormana, a tranquil village nestled in the mountains of southern Türkiye, is poised to capitalize on the growing trend of ecotourism.

A total of 55 villages worldwide received this honor, with Ormana being the sole representative from Türkiye.

Home to just 600 residents, this mountain village is renowned for its stunning landscapes, rich history, and unique culture, offering a serene escape from the bustling urban centers and crowded beaches along Türkiye’s southern Mediterranean coast.

“Ormana is promoting conservation, cultural preservation, and community engagement,” said Fikret Canbas, the village’s head, in an interview with Xinhua.

Following the UN award, “foreign potential visitors are incessantly calling our phones for inquiries, asking about our accommodations,” Canbas noted, highlighting the village’s growing appeal to tourists.

One of Ormana’s most distinctive features is its “Button Houses,” traditional stone homes that have stood for over four centuries.

“The unique design of these houses, built with bonding timbers, features a wooden frame that recurs at specific intervals. The stones are held in place by the timber, which is reinforced by vertical cedar pieces, giving the houses their ‘buttoned’ appearance,” Canbas explained.

These houses, with their enduring craftsmanship, provide a glimpse into the architectural ingenuity of past generations.

“The village has a history of 850 years. The oldest house is 450 years old. There are over 300 Button Houses in the village, most of which are considered part of its historical heritage,” said Tolga Ozguven, a village native and tourism promoter.

The influx of tourists over the past decade has brought significant economic benefits to Ormana, allowing local businesses such as small hotels, craft shops, and restaurants to thrive.

According to Ozguven, the community is now managing tourism in a way that prioritizes sustainability to preserve Ormana’s charm and ecological integrity.

Annual festivals are another highlight of the village, featuring performances, craft exhibitions, and culinary delights.

“These events not only celebrate the region’s heritage but also strengthen the sense of community among locals and visitors,” Canbas said.

Tourists visiting Ormana are encouraged to immerse themselves in village life. Local families often open their homes to visitors, offering an authentic experience of traditional Turkish hospitality, he added. ■