Türkiye will stand by Palestinians with all its “strength and means” until Palestine is “fully liberated,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday.

“What Türkiye is doing for Palestine, Gaza, and Lebanon is far greater than what is visible,” Erdogan said at a press conference following a cabinet meeting.

“For 14 months, a highly bloody and extremely dangerous war has been ongoing right next to Türkiye, despite some individuals’ insistence on ignoring it,” he said.

Türkiye has been making efforts to urge international organizations, primarily the United Nations, to take “coercive measures to stop Israeli aggression,” which “has now spilled over into Syria and other countries,” the Turkish president said. ■