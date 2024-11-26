Press highlights stormy weather in Cyprus

FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE

The local press has given extensive coverage to the stormy weather conditions experienced over the weekend and also stated that the first snow fell in the Troodos region.

Alithia newspaper wrote, “They Saw a White Day in Troodos Yesterday” that snowflakes were seen for the first time in Troodos and some mountainous regions on Sunday.

The newspaper reported that some areas experienced rainfall and stated that fire crews made great efforts to respond to calls throughout the day due to the incidents caused by the severe storm.

According to the paper, Fire Department Press Spokesperson Andreas Kettis said they had received 17 calls for help as of Sunday afternoon.

Stating that the most serious incident the fire brigade team encountered was a driver being trapped in his vehicle, Kettis said that a tree fell on the vehicle near the Ministry of Agriculture in Nicosia, and the driver was trapped in the vehicle.

Stating that the driver was rescued with the help of firefighters and immediately taken to hospital, Kettis said that the electric cables were also cut when the trees fell.

The Fileleftheros newspaper reported that power outages occurred in some areas as a result of power cables being cut.

The newspaper also reported that the roads were filled with tree branches, various objects and bushes that had broken off due to the strong winds.