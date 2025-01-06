The United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded over one million air traffic movements in 2024, hitting a new high, the country’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced Monday.

In 2024, the country saw an average growth rate of 10.3 percent in air traffic compared to the previous year, according to Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director-general of GCAA.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE minister of economy and chairman of GCAA, emphasized that the remarkable figure demonstrates the UAE’s steadfast commitment to developing its aviation sector as a cornerstone of the national economy.

“The UAE has implemented innovative national initiatives and strategies to enhance its competitiveness and prominence in the sector of civil aviation and air services, both regionally and globally,” Al Marri said.

He highlighted that the country’s air traffic grew by more than 20 percent in the past two years, among the world’s highest, reflecting the UAE’s ability to manage increasing air traffic demand with advanced infrastructure, skilled professionals, and cutting-edge technologies.

The millionth air traffic movement was recorded on Dec. 22, 2024, with the arrival of an Emirates flight from China’s Shanghai city.