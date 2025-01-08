Famagusta Gazette

UAE warns of need to advance serious political dialogue on Gaza

By Famagusta Gazette

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has held talks with visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on regional developments.

On the Gaza situation, Sheikh Abdullah emphasized the need to advance a serious political dialogue to resume negotiations based on the two-state solution.

He reiterated that achieving comprehensive peace would be key to ensuring stability, sustainable security, and an end to the escalating violence in the region.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, he stressed the importance of collective efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire and prevent further regional conflict, calling for immediate action to protect civilian lives, ease the flow of humanitarian aid, and address the ongoing tension and violence.

The UAE foreign minister also underscored the need for international cooperation to counter extremism, violence, and instability, advocating for a path to peace, prosperity, and development for the region’s people.

During their talks, he reiterated the UAE’s unwavering support for Palestinian rights and expressed continued solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s full backing for the mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in securing a prisoner exchange agreement, the release of hostages, and the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

For its part, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the two diplomats discussed “regional developments and bilateral relations.” ■

