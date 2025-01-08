Two killed in Turkey post office attack

Two people were killed in an armed attack on Tuesday at a post office in Türkiye’s Black Sea province of Rize, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Uraloglu confirmed that two employees at the Postal and Telegraph Organization (PTT) office lost their lives during the “heinous attack.”

The PTT announced on X that the attacker opened fire on the employees after his request for an illegal transaction was denied.

The Rize Governor’s Office said the police are working to apprehend the suspect, who remains at large, while a thorough investigation into the attack is underway.