Ukraine: Russia has lost over 800,000 soldiers

The Ukrainian Armed Forces estimate that Russia has already lost 800,010 soldiers since the start of the war of aggression, the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reports.

The figure includes both the dead and the wounded.

According to Ukraine, Russia has lost 1,970 soldiers in the last 24 hours.

The figures reported by Ukraine cannot be independently verified. The United States estimates that Russian losses in October amounted to about 600,000 soldiers killed and wounded, according to The New York Times.