At least 28 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday, Palestinian sources told the news channel al-Jazeera .

Israel and Hamas have been negotiating in the Qatari capital Doha on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and prisoners. A solution has not yet been found.

An eighth baby has also been reported to have died from the cold in Gaza in the past three weeks, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) .