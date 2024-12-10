UN envoy calls on Israel to halt airstrikes in Syria

The UN’s special envoy to Syria, Norwegian Geir O. Pedersen, held a press conference on Tuesday about the situation in Syria after the Assad regime was overthrown.

According to the war monitor SOHR, Israel has carried out over 300 attacks.

“We are still seeing Israeli movements and bombing inside Syrian territory. This must stop. This is extremely important,” says Pedersen.

He further says that HTS, the rebel group that led the offensive against the Assad regime, is the dominant group that now controls Damascus.

“But they are not the only armed group in Damascus,” says Pedersen.

He emphasized that it is important to prevent conflict between groups.

HTS is labeled a terrorist organization in several countries. Previously, they were affiliated with the terrorist organization Al Qaeda.

“It has been nine years since they were labeled as terrorists. In the years since, both HTS and other armed groups have sent good and reassuring signals,” says Pedersen.