An inclusive political process led by the Syrians themselves is required after the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, says a statement from the UN Security Council.

It further states that the country’s population must be given the opportunity to “determine their own future.”

A rebel alliance led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) last week overthrew the regime of President Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive. The Assad family had ruled the country for more than 50 years.