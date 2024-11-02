US sends warships, fighter jets and bombers to the Middle East

The United States is sending additional military assets including warships, fighter jets and bombers to the Middle East, said the Defense Department on Friday.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin “ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defense destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft, and several U.S. Air Force B-52 long-range strike bombers to the region,” and these forces are expected to arrive in the coming months, Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The latest deployment comes as the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group prepares to depart the Middle East, Ryder said.

The Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit, which was previously deployed, will remain in the region, he said.

“Secretary Austin continues to make clear that should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every measure necessary to defend our people,” Ryder said in the statement.

Austin’s order followed Israel’s retaliation a week ago against Iran in response to the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on Oct. 1.