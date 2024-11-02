Japan logged record-breaking temperatures in October, marking the hottest October since record-keeping began in 1898, data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) showed.

The monthly average temperature across Japan exceeded typical October temperatures by 2.21 degrees Celsius, according to the JMA data released Friday.

Regionally, temperatures in northern Japan averaged 1.9 degrees higher, while eastern and western Japan saw temperatures increase by 2.6 degrees.

Cities like Kyoto, Nagano, and central Tokyo experienced significant temperature hikes, with October averages rising by 3.2 degrees, 3.1 degrees, and 2.6 degrees respectively.

Looking ahead, the JMA forecasts that November temperatures will likely remain above average, though colder air is expected to arrive in the latter half of next week, potentially leading to more dramatic temperature fluctuations.

The pattern of high temperatures in Japan has been persistent since July, raising concerns over the frequency of such unseasonal warmth.