Venomous brown snake kills boy in Australia

An Australian teenager died after being bitten by a venomous brown snake in the yard of his family home, Australia’s 9News network reported on Thursday.

The 16-year-old was unaware of being bitten on the foot by the snake in his family yard in Wurdong Heights, a small town over 400 km north of Brisbane in the state of Queensland on Monday, until he walked inside and collapsed, 9News network quoted a friend of the family as saying.

The teenager’s family called an ambulance and rushed him to a nearby hospital in a life-threatening condition. He was later airlifted to a Brisbane hospital where he was placed on life support and died late on Wednesday.

Queensland Health advises people to call triple zero if being bitten by a snake and apply a bandage and splint to the bitten area. ■