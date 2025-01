Nearly 100 people have been killed in violent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, according to Palestinian health authorities.

At least 30 people were killed in attacks on multiple targets during the night and early hours of Friday, according to hospital sources, over half of them children and women.

On Thursday, nearly 70 people were killed, including the police chief in the Gaza Strip, Mahmoud Salah, and his right-hand man, Hussam Shahwan.