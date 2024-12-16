Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked coach Gary O’Neil following their 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Wolves’ fourth consecutive league defeat also ended in ugly scenes, with players scuffling as they were dragged down the tunnel to the dressing rooms. It was the second time in less than a week that a Wolves defeat ended with players losing control, after similar scenes followed Monday’s loss away to West Ham.

“We’re very grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication and hard work during his time at the club, and we wish him and his team the best of luck for the future,” said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi just four days after giving the coach his public backing.

O’Neil replaced Julen Lopetegui as coach last season and guided Wolves to a creditable 14th place after appearing they could challenge for Europe for part of the campaign.

However, the club lost key players this summer, with Pedro Neto and Max Kilman joining Chelsea and West Ham, and they are currently second from bottom of the Premier League with just nine points and 11 defeats in 16 matches.

Ipswich had only won one game all season before Saturday’s win at Molineux, which saw them climb above their rivals in the classification.

Speaking after Saturday’s loss, O’Neil insisted that the squad “need me to get them to a place where they are ready to go.”

“I’m not interested in my own position – I know the work I do every day, and I know the situation we’re in … People can point the finger at me, but some of the responsibilities have to land on the players in those moments. When we get in good positions, and we spoon the ball off the pitch – I can’t help them with that.”

“That’s the same message for the players, you need to do more to compete at this level, or you’ll get replaced. That’s how the business works,” he said. ■