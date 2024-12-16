Tourists critically ill after possible poisoning in Fiji

Seven foreign tourists have been hospitalized in Fiji with what is believed to be alcohol poisoning. All seven are in critical condition.

Local authorities say the tourists are four Australians, one American and two people of unknown nationality, aged between 18 and 56.

Before falling ill, they had been drinking at the luxury Warwick Fiji hotel, located about 60 kilometers from the capital Suva. Shortly afterwards, they became ill with vomiting and neurological symptoms.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which comes just weeks after six tourists died of methanol poisoning in Laos after being served free alcohol at a hotel.