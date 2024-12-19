Zelensky discussed security guarantees with NATO and European leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and other leaders on Wednesday.

The goal was to strengthen war capabilities and obtain security guarantees. Among the countries invited to the NATO chief’s meeting on Wednesday evening were Denmark, Germany, France, Italy and Poland, as well as the United Kingdom.

“The focus of our talks was to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and ensure that the peace that we collectively work to achieve is sustainable,” he noted on X.

He further thanked Rutte and the country’s allies for “the willingness to more actively strengthen our air shield and cooperate for effective security guarantees.”