2024: Türkiye intercepted 55,726 illegal immigrants attempting to cross into European countries

Türkiye intercepted 55,726 illegal immigrants attempting to cross into European countries via its seas in 2024, according to the latest data released on Thursday.

The Turkish Coast Guard reported on its website that 2,011 irregular migration incidents occurred across all Turkish seas in 2024, with August reporting the highest number at 245 cases.

It also said 45 migrants lost their lives, mostly by drowning, in maritime incidents while attempting the perilous journey, an upsurge from 20 in 2023.

According to the data, 484 suspected human traffickers have been arrested as part of the ongoing efforts to combat illegal immigration and human smuggling last year, a significant increase from the 169 arrests made in 2023.

The Aegean Sea has been an important route for migrants trying to reach Europe via Türkiye.

As one of the world’s foremost destinations for refugees, Türkiye currently hosts over 4 million migrants, with the majority being Syrians, according to the Presidential Directorate of Communications. ■