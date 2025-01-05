Syria’s Damascus airport opens to air traffic

Damascus Airport, the capital of Syria, will open to international commercial air traffic on January 7th.

The head of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority , Assad al-Salibi, told the Syrian Sana news agency.

According to Al-Salibi, authorities are now preparing to open not only the airport in Damascus, but also in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

Syria’s airports have been in restricted use since the al-Assad regime collapsed following the revolution by the HTS Islamist rebels in early December.