German minister says some Syrians may be sent back

Some of the Syrians who fled to Germany during the civil war in their homeland may be sent home after the fall of the Assad regime, says Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

‘In line with the law, the immigration authorities will reassess and withdraw protection if people no longer need protection after the situation in Syria has stabilized, ‘ Faeser says in an interview with the German media group Funke.

She emphasizes that an order to return will only apply to those who do not have the right to stay on other grounds, such as work or studies, and who do not return home voluntarily.