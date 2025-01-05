Scholz condemns Musk’s support for German far-right party

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned billionaire Elon Musk’s recent comments and his support for the German far-right AfD party, in an interview with Stern magazine.

Scholz told the newspaper that everything in Germany is driven by the wishes of the citizens, not by the unpredictable comments of the American billionaire.

According to Scholz, however, Musk’s public support for the far-right party was much more problematic than the insults he hurled. Last month, Musk, among other things, called Scholz an incompetent fool.