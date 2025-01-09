Famagusta Gazette

A total of 52,622 Syrians have voluntarily returned to Syria from Türkiye

 A total of 52,622 Syrians have voluntarily returned to Syria from Türkiye in the past month since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, bringing the total number of Syrians returning home to 792,625, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the Cilvegozu Border Gate in southern Türkiye’s Hatay Province, which borders Syria, Yerlikaya said between Jan. 1 and July 1 this year, one member from each family, acting as an advanced migrant, will be able to make three trips to Syria to assess the conditions for their return.

The returnees can use six border gates, and a separate passage is designated for advanced migrants, Yerlikaya said.

In the past month, 1,766 advanced migrants have left Türkiye, he said.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority has provided humanitarian aid to those in need inside Syria, delivering 1,958 trucks of relief supplies, he added.

Türkiye shares a 900-km borderline with Syria and currently hosts millions of Syrian refugees.

