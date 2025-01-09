Antarctica: 1.2 million-year-old ice probed in deep drill

Scientists in Antarctica have for the first time taken samples of ice that is over 1.2 million years old.

Over the course of several years, they have drilled down 2,800 meters, all the way to the bedrock beneath the ice. The ice samples will be able to provide important answers about how the climate on Earth has developed, and also about expected climate developments in the future.

When scientists drill out so-called ice cores, which are long “cylinders” of ice, they can extract data on precipitation, temperature and pollution, among other things, and they can see whether there have been large forest fires or volcanic eruptions in the different time periods.

With a continuous ice core that runs from the surface and across the entire ice, scientists get a “timeline” that shows the development.

Beyond EPICA Oldest Ice is supported by the EU, and involves research institutions in ten countries.