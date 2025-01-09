Cyprus: The first patient with Alpha Flu this year has died

A 43-year-old patient, who was hospitalised with Alpha influenza, died at the Nicosia General Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to CyBC, the patient, the first to lose his life this year from Alpha flu, also had underlying diseases.

Five more patients are being treated in public hospitals in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca, with Alpha-type influenza.

Hospital occupancy in Cyprus has now has exceeded 90% with patients hospitalized with coronavirus cases, flu and seasonal infections.

On Wednesday, FG reported a large increase in the number of patients visiting public hospitals, as well as increased admissions, are being observed these days due to the RSV, influenza and Covid-19 viruses..

More than 200 patients visit the Accident and Emergency Department of Nicosia General Hospital daily.